POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of OL Isaiah Adams in Round 3

Of the four third-round picks the Arizona Cardinals made on Friday, the second was offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, who played for Illinois. He was selected with the 71st pick in the draft.

He started games at left guard mostly but did play right tackle last year out of necessity for the team.

He was the sixth-rank guard in the draft, according to Dane Brugler and was worth a third-round pick.

What do you think of the selection?

Give the selection a grade in the poll linked here or embedded below.

Follow the live results linked here.

