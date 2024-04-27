Poll: How do you grade the Browns selection of Jamari Thrash?

The Cleveland Browns have added a skill position player in the fifth round using pick No. 156 on Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash. The pick makes sense with Thrash’s ability to play inside and outside at the position, giving the Browns alignment flexibility.

Thrash is a sudden athlete with great explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and excellent long speed to go with it. He is an elite separator who tracks the ball in the air well and can hit a home run in a deep ball situation. Thrash is a quality player who suffered a wrist injury that limited him in the last month of the 2023 season.

Thrash has a good football IQ and knows how to attack defenses, especially against zone coverage. He plays pretty well against man coverage as well. For me, it’s a solid C+, maybe a B- selection for the Browns; how do you grade the pick?

