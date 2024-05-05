Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 5)

Broward County’s best captured state and district championships in multiple sports last week as we approach the conclusion of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 9, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Cristian Brennan, South Broward, baseball: Brennan went a combined 4 for 6 with three runs, three RBI and a double to lead the Bulldogs to wins over Everglades and Nova and their first district title since 2010.

▪ Juhnyee See, Coral Springs Charter, girls’ tennis: See won her third consecutive overall singles state championship and teamed with Madisen Clark to win a second overall doubles title in three years. Her five state titles ties her for the most ever by a Broward County tennis player - a group that includes tennis legend Chris Evert.

Coral Spring Charter’s Juhnyee See is the Miami Herald’s Girls’ Tennis Co-Player of the Year for Broward County. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

▪ Max Freedman, North Broward Prep, boys’ tennis: Freedman won the Class 2A overall singles title and was the only Broward boys singles player to do so this year.

▪ Ava Rivera, Pembroke Pines Charter, flag football: Rivera threw four touchdown passes to lead the Jaguars to a 26-6 win over Homestead and clinch the school’s first trip to the state semifinals.