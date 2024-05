North Wales Police is investigating an alleged assault on a linesman during a football match.

Amlwch FC were playing against Penryndeudraeth in the North Wales Coast West Premier League on Saturday, 27 April.

Police are appealing for information after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an incident involving a member of Amlwch’s coaching team during the match.

Amlwch lost the game 8-0.