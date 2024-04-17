Take the Polar Plunge this weekend to help Special Olympics Colorado athletes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Polar Plunge season has made its way to Colorado Springs! Support over 23,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state by taking the Plunge.

The Westerra Credit Union Colorado Springs Polar Plunge is happening on Saturday, April 20th, at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Garden of the Gods. The event is presented by Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply. Deputy Keenan Dukes from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Tim Sharpe, the Special Olympics Colorado Athlete and Board Co-Chair, recently joined FOX21’s Krista Witiak on Loving Living Local to explain how participating in this event can make a positive impact.

Warm up your body before Plunge! New this year, they have added a 5K sponsored by Anytime Fitness in Colorado Springs.

The fun doesn’t stop when you jump into cold water! Join event organizers at the After Splash Bash at Red Leg Brewing for a good time. To sign up or for more details, head online to specialolympicsco.org/plunge.

