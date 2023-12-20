Podziemski shares encouraging message after injury vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors played without one of their young stars during the second half of their 132-126 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Chase Center, but Brandin Podziemski is remaining positive in the aftermath of his injury.

I’ll be back dubnation!!! Wish I was out there tonight!!! My brothas picked me up!!! Big dub!!!! See you Friday! — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) December 20, 2023

Podziemski took a tumble before halftime as he attempted to box out Celtics center Neemias Queta during the second quarter, and the Warriors announced shortly after that the rookie wouldn't return to the game after suffering a lower back strain.

Brandin Podziemski went to the locker room after getting shaken on up this play.



(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/X43tH0a3na — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 20, 2023

Before the injury, Podziemski had a plus-2 rating, second only to fellow rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (plus-8), with five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover in 16 minutes.

The Warriors' first-round pick of the 2023 NBA Draft has been a bright spot this season, earning playing time and even a starting role since joining the team. Podziemski, 20, entered Tuesday's game averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 45.5 percent shooting from the field in 21.8 minutes per contest.

Golden State trailed Boston 65-62 heading into the half after a hot second quarter, but went on to earn the win without Podziemski behind Steph Curry's dominant performance.

