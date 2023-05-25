PODCAST: Why Giants will go over projected 7.5 win total

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the ongoing contract saga between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley.

Do we expect a long-term deal to get done? Is there any chance Barkley actually holds out and misses regular season games? And if so, what is the Giants’ backup plan?

We also take a look at the Giants’ 2023 regular season schedule, which is among the most difficult ever assembled for a variety of reasons. But despite that, much optimism remains that Big Blue will improve their win total from a year ago.

And Vegas odds? We challenge them.

Those topics (and more) are discussed in the latest episode of the Giants Wire Podcast, which is hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and joined by site editor Dan Benton (@TheGiantsWire).

The Giants Wire Podcast will air every week during the regular season and occasionally throughout the offseason. You can listen below:

