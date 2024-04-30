Podcast: Which pending UFAs, RFAs should Blackhawks bring back in 2024-25? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis dive into Chicago's pending restricted and unrestricted free agents. Who should be back and who could be let go? Plus, they share their thoughts on Alex Vlasic's six-year extension with the Blackhawks and why it was a win-win for both sides. Also, what will Lukas Reichel's next contract look like? The guys discuss. And finally, what type of players could the Blackhawks target in free-agency? Pat and Charlie fire off some names.

