Podcast: Insights, analysis on new Georgia assistants James Coley, Josh Crawford

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia Bulldog Arthur Lynch to breakdown new UGA assistants James Coley and Josh Crawford!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

The podcast streams on YouTube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network and wherever you get your podcasts.

Check it out for stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the year to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Kirby Smart and staff moved quickly to replace Bryan McClendon and Dell McGee. What are the Bulldogs getting in James Coley and Josh Crawford?

Watch here, on YouTube:

Listen here, on Spotify

Listen here, on Apple Podcasts.

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one our latest episodes episodes breaking down what Georgia is getting in quarterback signee Ryan Puglisi:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire