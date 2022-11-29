Pod: Jets revival + Backfield questions

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) break down all the biggest news from Week 12, beginning with the developments in the Jets' backfield and passing game. They debate Mike White's streambility and if Zonovan Knight is worth a pickup off waivers.

They then dive into the rest of the league, beginning with Aaron Rodgers' injury situation in Green Bay. They assess the 49ers, Ravens, Jaguars and Rams backfields, hitting on names like Jordan Mason and JaMycal Hasty. They search for receiver adds and Denny supplies his “kicker of the week.”

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

