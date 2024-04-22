Pochettino on Palmer illness and support for Jackson

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Tuesday's trip to face Arsenal in the Premier League (20:00 BST kick-off).

The game against the title chasers comes just three days after the Blues' FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City.

Here are the key lines from the news conference:

On Cole Palmer's availability after the playmaker missed training because of illness: "We need to assess tomorrow morning. Today, I don't believe he can be involved because we need to assess him and then decide. If he will be good tomorrow maybe he is not in a condition to play."

On injuries to Malo Gusto and Ben Chilwell: "Malo suffered a minor injury, a little problem with the ligament of his knee. I'm not a doctor but it's not a big issue. Chilly, after playing for the national team, has the same issue he has had over the past few weeks."

On defender Thiago Silva's future: "He was saying after [the FA Cup semi-final] that now is not the time to talk. When he wants to communicate some things, he will, and the club will communicate the situation. So far we were not talking. We were in the semi-final of the FA Cup and now are trying to finish high up the league table."

On Nicolas Jackson, who missed some good chances against City: "The first season is always difficult for all the players, especially when you are a striker and need to perform and score goals. Everyone expects you to score a goal with every touch. He is our main striker, the only striker that we have fit."

More on Jackson: "He's doing an amazing job for the team - running, scoring goals and giving assists. If we compare with [Didier] Drogba, yes, he is always going to lose. We need to split the history of the club with the performance of Jackson. He has all my support. He is going to be better next season, no doubt. He just needs to keep going."

On how the players are after losing to City: "The mood is good because we played so well. We created so many chances against the best team in the world - that is a good thing. To reach this level, we have to keep working and try to add things to the team that can help us. This is our first season together. We need to be happy because the evolution is situations is good."

On reaching Arsenal's level in the future: "We are optimistic and in football the most important thing is to believe and have the plan to get to this level. Arsenal were in a different situation a few years ago when Arteta arrived. Then with time, a few years of trust and confidence in him, they're there. We need to have time to work."