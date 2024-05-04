Plenty riding on Millwall game, says Swans boss Williams

Luke Williams insists “there’s a lot riding on” Swansea City's end-of-season meeting with Millwall on Saturday.

A win would see Swansea, who have taken 10 points from their last four games, match their best run of the season.

But Neil Harris’ Millwall arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium on the back of their finest sequence of results this season, having won four straight games to pull clear of relegation danger.

Williams says his side can expect a final-day examination against “a team in brilliant form" under a manager who is "an unbelievable fit for the club”.

But the Swansea boss wants his side to end an arduous campaign on a high note.

“We have to continue to make a good feeling, try to build trust and meet the minimum expectation,” Williams said.

“If we want to try to move forward, every single game is an opportunity to do that.”

Victory would mean a 13th-place Championship finish for Swansea, who cannot catch Cardiff in 12th.

Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton, Joe Allen and Przemyslaw Placheta will miss the game through injury, while a host of players could make final appearances for the Welsh club.

Jamie Paterson and Liam Walsh are out of contract this summer as things stand, while Carl Rushworth, Bashir Humphreys, Harrison Ashby, Charlie Patino, Charles Sagoe Jr and Jamal Lowe are coming to the end of loan spells.