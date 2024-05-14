'Plenty of positives from win over Dundee'

[BBC]

You couldn’t have asked for more from last Saturday’s 3-0 home victory against Dundee. It was a perfect day out.

Firstly, we were treated to the return of Craig Gordon between the sticks. A clean sheet for the veteran stopper can only help his confidence before this summer's Euros.

I also thought Alex Cochrane and Barrie McKay combined well throughout the match, especially for the opening goal. Cochrane freed up McKay to turn ex-Jambo Jordan McGhee inside out before playing a delightful ball through to Kenneth Vargas.

I also said last week that it would be great if we could play younger players during the final few games, and Naismith sent on 17-year-old attacker James Wilson mid-way through the second half.

He appears to have bulked up from his debut earlier this season and applied himself well. Naismith even said that Wilson will get his chance in pre-season and likely be involved with the first team squad next campaign, which will hopefully be a boost for all young players in the Hearts academy.

Lawrence Shankland was in the goals again and now sits on 29 club goals this season. I think every Jambo wants him to get to 30 before the end of the season.

If we take something from Rangers and win against St Mirren in our final two games, that will mean we will finish closer to second place than fourth, which would really cement Hearts' ‘best of the rest’ tag.

Regardless of the outcome of the two results this week, I’m sure the team will be well received after the game on Saturday. It will be well deserved after their efforts this season, which has to be considered a success with two cup semi-final appearances and the strong league campaign.

Greg Playfair can be found on the Oor Wee Chat podcast.