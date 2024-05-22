Players pay tribute to Pochettino

[Getty Images]

Chelsea's players have been praising Mauricio Pochettino after it was announced on Tuesday the Argentine will depart the club after just one season in charge.

Despite clinching European football with an excellent finish to the campaign, it was a difficult season for Pochettino who was booed at various points by his own supporters after poor performances.

However, it appears he was popular with his players, who appreciated his public support of them during their struggles and took to social media to wish him well after his exit was confirmed.

Captain Reece James, who endured an injury-hit season, posted: "Thank you for everything boss. We had an amazing relationship from the moment we met. I never played as much as I would have hoped under you, which I am sorry for but also something I couldn't control. You believed in me and gave me a huge responsibility when many others doubted me."

Leading scorer Cole Palmer: "Gaffer, thank you for everything you have done for me and making my dreams come true. All the best."

Nicolas Jackson - who was publicly backed by Pochettino when he was struggling in front of goal: "Good luck coach, wish we could stay more together but may God continue to bless you and your family. Thanks for your support and advice, and for making me a better player and person. Wish you all the best."

Midfielder Moises Caicedo, who arrived for £115m last summer: "Mister! It was a pleasure. I wish you all the best for the future! What a person and what a coach."

Young winger Noni Madueke: "You taught me invaluable lessons both on and off the pitch. I will always be grateful. I wish you the best in the next chapter of your life."