'Players like Branthwaite will have to be sold to raise funds'

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Rich asked: Another year and another scrape by the skin of our teeth with Everton. With the spectre of administration and a protracted takeover, we have had years and years of this. Squad aside, what is the future for Everton? When will our luck run out?

Phil answered: I wish I could tell you when I could see a brighter or more optimistic future for Everton but at the moment I cannot.

The 777 takeover sounds fraught with difficulties and their track record rightly concerns fans. I suspect the best players like Jarrad Branthwaite will have to be sold to raise funds and will there even be decent money for replacements?

It is a dreadful situation, but at least they are in the Premier League next season and will move into a magnificent new stadium for the start of the next campaign.

These are the positives, but these are also very hard times and I feel very sorry for a brilliant, supportive fanbase.