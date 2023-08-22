Play of Packers interior DL a promising development from training camp

One of the more promising developments during training camp has been the play of the Green Bay Packers interior defensive line. Any success for the defensive unit as a whole begins with the defensive front, particularly their play against the run.

Throughout training camp, this group has been able to generate a consistent push up the middle, creating both pressure on the quarterback and making running between the tackles challenging as well. Also, this is a position that seems to be playing much faster in comparison to previous years, with some of the roster turnover that was experienced, the additions made through the draft, along with that play style being an emphasis from run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery.

“Well, Jerry (Montgomery), he really coaches us on get off and being direct in our approach,” said TJ Slaton. “So that’s kind of what we are working on right now, so it does look a little bit faster than what it is, but that’s the direction we are trying to go.”

The end result of this approach is a defensive front that has done a great job of penetrating gaps and flowing sideline to sideline to limit plays outside or to pursue the quarterback when on the move. Over the last two offseasons, with the additions of Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden, there has been a noticeable shift from Brian Gutekunst to add speed and versatility to this front, which is the type of player that fits best with Joe Barry’s scheme.

Along with the receiver and tight end positions, there were a lot of unknowns around the interior defensive line unit because of the inexperience at this position. As of now, Kenny Clark is the only player who has played more than 600 defensive snaps. Slaton and Wyatt are the only others with any kind of regular-season NFL experience.

However, Wyatt and Slaton each appear to be making developmental leaps in their respective second and third seasons, while both Wooden and Brooks have stepped in and made an immediate impact, and Jonathan Ford has become a noticeable presence in the run game.

What were once flashes from Wyatt last season have become more consistent as training camp has progressed. Slaton has been a force in the middle, frequently giving Josh Myers fits, and his increased presence has allowed Kenny Clark to have more snaps at defensive end, where he should see more one-on-one opportunities.

Wooden and Brooks, meanwhile, have both been consistent in getting into the backfield, ranking second and third on the team in preseason pressures, while Ford, who could provide a backup nose tackle option for Slaton, has “upped his game,” as Matt LaFleur said, and generated consistent push in the run game.

“Those guys have done a really nice job,” said Joe Barry on Friday. “Especially, you get a fourth and sixth-round draft pick like we got. Those two guys have done a good job. We’ve got a lot more camp left, still got two more preseason games left, but I’ve been very happy with where they are at at this point.”

Outside of Clark in recent years, the overall play of the Packers interior defensive line unit has been inconsistent at best. So even with their early success in training camp, we ultimately need to see this group carry their current level of play over to the regular season when it truly matters.

As Gutekunst said before training camp, the Packers have plenty of pass rush options along the interior, with Clark, Wyatt, Wooden, and Brooks all very capable at getting after the quarterback. But being successful up front all starts with stopping the run—something this defense struggled with in 2022, ranking 31st in run defense by DVOA.

Holding up against the run puts the opposing offense in second and third-and-longs, creating predictable passing situations where the defense can then be more aggressive and be the ones dictating things. However, on the flip side, early down success for the offense keeps them out of third downs and opens up the playbook for them when in short down-and-distance situations. Now the defense is playing on its heels.

Green Bay had the eighth-best third down defense in 2022, in part because when they were able to stop the run game on early downs, it allowed the defensive front to pin its ears back and the secondary to play more aggressively. However, the issue was that they faced the fewest third downs per game, a product of offenses finding early down success and moving the chains before they even got to third downs.

Oftentimes over the years, this position group has gone as Kenny Clark has gone. But as good as Clark is, he needs help as well, to alleviate the amount of double-teams he faces along with his being such a heavily rotated position where four or five players see regular playing time. So far through training camp, that help has been there, but the next step for this unit – and the most important step – is to carry that momentum into the regular season.

“It’s a different room, as you guys know,” added Barry. “We’ve lost some guys, but Kenny, you guys know I think the world of him, but what better room to be in, not only to get coached by Jerry, but I’m a big believer in veteran leadership, and no one is better to follow than Kenny Clark.”

