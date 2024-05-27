Play-off win must serve as a 'wake-up call' for County

[BBC]

Ross County's quality in forward areas is what helped them stave off relegation, according to the Athletic's Jordan Campbell.

Don Cowie's side beat Raith Rovers 6-1 on aggregate in the Premiership play-off final, with goals from Simon Murray and Jordan White scoring three goals between them.

"Raith are a good side under Ian Murray and they did implement their own style in the game, but I think the difference was the quality up front with Jordan White and Simon Murray," Campbell told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Yan Dhanda also produced a couple of moments of quality across the two legs, going out on a high before his move to Hearts."

Campbell also says County must learn from the mistakes of the last two seasons if they are to avoid another relegation fight next season.

"If last year wasn't a wake-up call, this has got to be it," he added. "It's testament to the job that Cowie's done as manager to get them out of the hole that they were in.

"It's got to now be a springboard for them to really push on and stop circling the drain because you do feel like it's just a matter of time with Ross County just now.

"There looks a bit more belief about them now, the last few months. There is a platform now for them to go and really keep the squad together and add quality to it."