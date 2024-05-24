Who will play for a Kansas high school championship? Find state softball scores

The Kansas high school softball state tournaments are underway on Friday and Varsity Kansas will have updated scores, stats, recaps and schedules from semifinals and championships in bracket play.

KSHSAA softball state tournament game scores

Class 6A (Arrocha Ball Park in Lawrence)

No. 2 Olathe Northwest (21-4) vs. No. 6 Washburn Rural (19-7), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Campus (17-6) vs. No. 8 Olathe South (15-14), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 5A (Wilkins Stadium in Wichita)

No. 1 Spring Hill (27-2) vs. No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (24-4), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Maize South (26-3) vs. No. 3 Bishop Carroll (25-4), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 4A (Salina South)

No. 4 Circle (24-5) vs. No. 8 Andale-Garden Plain (18-9), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Wamego (23-4) vs. No. 3 Eudora (23-4), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 3A (Envista Softball Complex in Topeka)

No. 1 Holcomb (26-0) vs. No. 4 Silver Lake (23-2), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Frontenac (26-2) vs. No. 7 Trinity Academy (21-4), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt)

No. 1 McLouth (26-2) vs. No. 4 Inman (18-4), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Cedar Vale-Dexter (23-3) vs. No. 3 Onaga (20-4), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3

Championship game, 5