Plans for fan zone at Southampton's St Mary's stadium submitted

A new fan zone and big screens are part of plans for the area surrounding Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

The club has submitted proposals for a fan zone marquee with screens and a stage behind the Northam Stand.

There would also be more food and drink outlets and a new 4G playing area, but parking would be reduced.

The club said it would improve the experience of fans on matchdays and could also be used to show other events such as the Olympics.

Under the plans submitted to Southampton City Council, a stage, food and drink concessions and a new 4G playing area would be installed behind the Chapel Stand, while a third area would be created behind the Kingsland Stand.

The club's agents PowerHaus consultancy said it would "rationalise and create enhanced fan zone experiences external to the stadium".

"Many of the club's supporters lobby the club to provide spectator facilities for other sporting and entertainment events at the club, as such venues encourage fans to gather and enjoy the sporting spectacles across a number of yearly events," it said.

There would be a total of 15 food and beverage stalls, as well as retail stalls and new toilets.

On-site car parking spaces at the stadium would be reduced, with 106 standard car parking spaces and 30 disabled spaces, down from 237 and 57, respectively.

The cycle storage would also be relocated and reduced from 157 spaces to 66, although the club has said it will install more if demand increases.

The planning agent's letter said: "This move is to ensure that those with the greatest need to use the private car to access the stadium are prioritised and that further encouragement is given to all other users to use other forms of public transport, walk or cycle to the stadium."

Saints are hoping to secure promotion straight back to the Premier League through the play-offs after finishing fourth in the Championship.

