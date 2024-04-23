How to place bets on Kentucky Derby 2024 online and in state outside of Churchill Downs

Part of the fun surrounding the 2024 Kentucky Derby — aside from the food, festivities and fashion — is betting on the race.

Sports betting has been legal in Kentucky since September, so fans have more options to wager on the 150th Kentucky Derby, which is scheduled May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Last year, the money wagered during Kentucky Derby Week broke the 2022 record of $273.8 million.

Mage won the 149th Derby at 15-1 odds, clocking 2:01.57.

The total amount of bets on the 2023 race was $188.7 million from all sources, according to Churchill Downs.

Bets on all 14 races in 2023 reached $288.7 million, and for the first time, total wagers on all Kentucky Derby Week races broke $400 million.

In previous years, TwinSpires Racing, the online horse racing wagering platform owned by Churchill Downs Inc., operated as the official online betting partner of the Kentucky Derby. The commonwealth now has several in-person betting sites, and other online gambling sites also are available.

In-person betting sites for Kentucky Derby 2024

Derby City Gaming | Louisville

Ellis Park | Henderson

The Mint Gaming Hall | Bowling Green

The Mint Gaming Hall | Williamsburg

The Mint Gaming Hall | Cumberland Run

The Mint Gaming Hall | Franklin

Newport Racing and Gaming | Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing | Oak Grove

The Red Mile | Lexington

Turfway Park | Florence

Online gambling sites for 2024 Kentucky Derby

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to place bets online, outside Churchill Downs for Kentucky Derby