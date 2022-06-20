PJ Tucker opts out and enters free agency
Shams Charania: Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not necessarily surprised PJ Tucker is opting out. It’s a good way for him to secure more money and/or a longer deal.
Heat have to do what they can to keep him. They don’t really another starter-level 4 on the roster.
My guess is he sticks in Miami, where he’s been a great fit. – 6:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: PJ Tucker will decline his $7.35 million player option for the 2022-23 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 6:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
More on this storyline
