Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview: Tight ends

In less than three weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin training camp and start the 2023 NFL season. Here is our look at each of the team’s positional units of the roster heading into camp.

What do the Steelers have?

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Thanks to some great picks over the last three drafts, the Steelers head into training camp with four very good tight ends. Pat Freiermuth is the senior member of this group and has the potential to be a truly elite pass catcher.

Joining Freiermuth on the depth chart is Zach Gentry, who is an exceptional blocker, Connor Heyward who blurs the line between tight end and full back and raw but talented rookie Darnell Washington.

What they need

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

At this point, all that needs to happen is for the coaching staff to figure out what to do with these players. Personally, we have zero confidence in offensive coordinator Matt Canada to actually work these guys into the game plan effectively.

Outlook

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Such a talented positional unit with so much potential. If Heyward transitions to fullback, he could be on the field with Freiermuth and/or Washington at the same time. This should be a nightmare for opposing defenses but again we aren’t sure how any of this will work.

