Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris’ 5th-year option

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not picking up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, Channel 11 News confirms.

The running back is signed through this upcoming season. However, without the fifth-year option, he is set to become a free agent in spring 2025.

Harris’s option cost was $6.790 million for the fifth year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Serial killer nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents with insulin 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts