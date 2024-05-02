Pittsburgh Steelers decline RB Najee Harris’ 5th-year option

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not picking up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, Channel 11 News confirms.

The running back is signed through this upcoming season. However, without the fifth-year option, he is set to become a free agent in spring 2025.

Harris’s option cost was $6.790 million for the fifth year.

can confirm the Steelers declined Najee Harris' 5th year option.



It appears the Steelers want to see how Harris and the running backs are in Arthur Smith's new offense. This also doesn't rule out a deal later on for the 26-year-old RB. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 2, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Serial killer nurse pleads guilty to killing nursing home residents with insulin 11 Investigates Exclusive: More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG’s office Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff VIDEO: New traffic light installed at Dravosburg intersection after death of Serra Catholic cheerleader DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts