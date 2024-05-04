Pitt State Football Hosts ‘Victory Day’ for Special Olympics Student Athletes

PITTSBURG, KS – Special Olympics Kansas students have participated in events all year long, and Friday was a celebration of their hard work.

Pitt State football hosted a victory day for the students, and each athlete was paired up with a member of the Gorillas football program.

“I’m looking forward to having a great time, and enjoying the events with the kids. I really want to give back to the community,” said redshirt freshman safety Luke McLaughlin.

60 athletes from seven different schools participated in the gorilla walk, football game, and various drills at Carnie Smith Stadium.

The event, now in its third year, has been seen as a new tradition for the Pitt State football program. Austin O’Hara, a sophomore long snapper for the Gorillas, said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to pair up with the athletes.

“I love having the opportunity to do this every year,” said O’Hara.

“Getting to meet guys like my current athlete are amazing, and I can’t wait to have a great day with them.”

Olivia Ryan, region director for Special Olympics Kansas, said the whole experience can have a tremendous impact.

“These kids look up to the football players,” said Ryan.

“They kind of idolize them, so being able to have that relationship and spend the day with them is just really special.”

Head coach Tom Anthony would also mention the importance of the event to his athletes. Coach Anthony mentioned many Pitt State football players chose to stay on campus after final exams to participate in the event.

