PITT 8 PREVIEW: Cowgirls prepping for battle at Pitt 8 tourney

Jan. 13—The Cowgirls are looking to make a run.

Kiowa is seeing a mix of old and new this season as it prepares for the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, but they've been battle-tested as they've gone throughout the season.

"We've played a pretty good schedule," coach Keith Quaid said. "They're a pretty good bunch."

Quaid has taken over the helm of the Cowgirls this season, and said things are really starting to click.

"I'm starting to get used to them," he said.

Kiowa has earned wins over a few conference foes already in Indianola and Haileyville, but the team knows anything can happen in the annual conference showdown.

The Cowgirls last won the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament in 2021, completing the back end of consecutive championship wins. Kiowa has amassed 24 conference title wins, the most in the tournament's history.

Last season, the Cowgirls took home third place with a win over Canadian. But it's a new season with a new coach, and Kiowa will embark on the new frontier next week with a first-round matchup against Haileyville.

Quaid said he's looking forward to seeing the potential in his girls team, and is excited to see what they can do in the Pitt 8 Tournament and beyond.

"We've got a chance to make a playoff run in Class B," he said. "We're going to be a pretty hard out."