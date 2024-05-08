Pitt 8 announces 2024 Slow-Pitch All Conference honors

May 8—The results are in.

The Pitt 8 Conference announced its list of Slow-Pitch All Conference honors Wednesday, as voted on by conference coaches.

Kiowa's Paige Igou was named as the 2024 MVP. She helped her team to a 24-16 record, district and regional wins, and an Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Tournament quarterfinal appearance.

Stuart's Jeff Parnell was named as the 2024 Coach of the Year. Parnell led the Lady Hornets to a 30-14 record, district and regional tournament titles, and an OSSAA Class A State Tournament semifinal appearance.

The Lady Hornets were represented with five players earning All Conference honors, Kiowa had four in addition to Igou's MVP, Pittsburg and Savanna both had three players honored, Crowder and Indianola with two players, and Haileyville with one.

Here are the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch All Conference honorees, including superlatives:

MVP: Paige Igou, Kiowa

Coach of the Year: Jeff Parnell, Stuart

Keelie Treat, Stuart

Morgan Darrell, Kiowa

Reagan Wade, Stuart

Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg

Mollie Bain, Kiowa

Jacie Crenshaw, Stuart

Sophia Calistro, Savanna

Hadley Smith, Crowder

Emma Roberts, Kiowa

Gracie Ward, Indianola

Paris Stanford, Stuart

Colby Birchfield, Pittsburg

Maccie Bain, Kiowa

Briley Parker, Crowder

Ragan Kirkes, Haileyville

Aspen Duvall, Pittsburg

Kiara Russell, Stuart

Kylie James, Savanna

Makenna Hoffman, Savanna

Hailey Whitlock, Indianola