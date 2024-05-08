Pitt 8 announces 2024 Slow-Pitch All Conference honors
May 8—The results are in.
The Pitt 8 Conference announced its list of Slow-Pitch All Conference honors Wednesday, as voted on by conference coaches.
Kiowa's Paige Igou was named as the 2024 MVP. She helped her team to a 24-16 record, district and regional wins, and an Oklahoma State Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State Tournament quarterfinal appearance.
Stuart's Jeff Parnell was named as the 2024 Coach of the Year. Parnell led the Lady Hornets to a 30-14 record, district and regional tournament titles, and an OSSAA Class A State Tournament semifinal appearance.
The Lady Hornets were represented with five players earning All Conference honors, Kiowa had four in addition to Igou's MVP, Pittsburg and Savanna both had three players honored, Crowder and Indianola with two players, and Haileyville with one.
Here are the complete 2024 Pitt 8 Slow-Pitch All Conference honorees, including superlatives:
MVP: Paige Igou, Kiowa
Coach of the Year: Jeff Parnell, Stuart
Keelie Treat, Stuart
Morgan Darrell, Kiowa
Reagan Wade, Stuart
Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg
Mollie Bain, Kiowa
Jacie Crenshaw, Stuart
Sophia Calistro, Savanna
Hadley Smith, Crowder
Emma Roberts, Kiowa
Gracie Ward, Indianola
Paris Stanford, Stuart
Colby Birchfield, Pittsburg
Maccie Bain, Kiowa
Briley Parker, Crowder
Ragan Kirkes, Haileyville
Aspen Duvall, Pittsburg
Kiara Russell, Stuart
Kylie James, Savanna
Makenna Hoffman, Savanna
Hailey Whitlock, Indianola