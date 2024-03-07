Pitcher Brayan Bello and Red Sox reportedly agree to six-year, $55 million extension

The Red Sox and pitcher Brayan Bello have reportedly agreed to a six-year extension on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Boston Red Sox reportedly locked up one of their youngest and brightest players on Thursday.

According to ESPN, pitcher Brayan Bello and the Red Sox agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension that includes an option for a seventh year worth $21 million.

Bello finished with a 12-11 record, 4.24 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 157 innings and his first full season in Major League Baseball. The 24-year-old may also swap in for Lucas Giolito as Boston's Opening Day starter, due to the free agent signee's lingering elbow injury, ESPN reports.

The right-hander solidifies a rotation that includes Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock.

Boston signed Bello for $280,000 in 2017, while he was playing in his native Dominican Republic. Five years later, Bello made his major-league debut and a year later, established himself as one of the best pitchers on the Red Sox's staff.