‘It pisses me off’: Embiid frustrated by Knicks fans’ takeover of Sixers arena

Joel Embiid scored 27 points and grabbed 10 boards in the 76ers ’ Game 4 defeat to the Knicks. Photograph: Matt Slocum/AP

Jalen Brunson scored a career playoff-high 47 points to go along with 10 assists as the New York Knicks defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday.

But the story of the game was in the stands. Philadelphia star Joel Embiid was frustrated by the numbers of Knicks fans who were vocal in the Sixers’ arena. “[It’s] disappointing,” Embiid told ESPN. “I’ve never seen it, and I’ve been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They’ve always shown up, and I don’t think that should happen. Yeah, it’s not OK.”

Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, but was frustrated by an arena that, at times, sounded more like Madison Square Garden than the Wells Fargo Center. It was the second time in two games that Knicks fans could be heard drowning out Sixers supporters. A robust ‘Let’s go Knicks!’ chant took over in the second quarter of Game 3 in Philadelphia and then, on Sunday, Brunson was treated to ‘M-V-P!’ chants whenever he approached the free throw line.

KNICKS FANS SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT TODAY.



(via @Krisplashed) pic.twitter.com/VHN9cmWIOr — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 28, 2024

“I love our fans. Think it’s unfortunate, and I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing,” Embiid said. “Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they’re down the road.”

Related: Anthony Edwards’ 40 lift Minnesota Timberwolves to historic sweep of Suns

Brunson set a franchise playoff scoring record and also became the first player in franchise history to post at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive playoff games. “Not going to lie, this Philadelphia fanbase, I’ve said this before, they’re very relentless, very passionate,” Brunson said after the game. “I mean, I’m an Eagles fan. I would know. But seeing the Knicks, hearing the Knicks here is pretty cool. It’s awesome.”

Brunson appeared to injure his knee at the end of the third quarter but returned a few minutes into the fourth. He shot 18 of 34 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Brunson knocked down two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining for a five-point lead, 97-92.

OG Anunoby added 16 points and 14 rebounds, Miles McBride scored 13 and Josh Hart pulled down 17 rebounds.

“Everyone questioned the rebounding with Josh (Hart) at the four, we’ve been the best rebounding team all year,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Everyone questioned Jalen (Brunson) being a leader, you know, we’ve got a lot to prove.”

New York center Mitchell Robinson missed the second half of Game 3 with a sprained left ankle and was ruled out for Game 4.

Embiid had scored a playoff career-high 50 points despite struggling on his surgically repaired left knee in the Sixers’ win over the Knicks in Game 3 on Thursday. He has also been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

“He was feeling good and wanted to go,” Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid playing the entire second half. “All these games are must win, and we didn’t have a good stretch when he was out in the first half.”

Related: Sixers’ Embiid says he’s suffering from Bell’s palsy after hanging 50 on Knicks

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points for the Sixers, Kelly Oubre Jr added 19 and Tobias Harris had 10.

After the game, Knicks fans took over the concourses for their now customary Playoff Party.

“It’s a close two organizations,” Maxey said. “Like, they’re right up the street from us, honestly. So, it is what it is, and you just got to go out there and you got to defeat that.”

The Knicks lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Tuesday in New York.