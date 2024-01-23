Reports: 7-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman signing with Pirates
Seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman is signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, FanSided's Robert Murray and MLB Network's Jon Heyman report.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal is for one year and $10.5 million.
Chapman joins the Pirates after a half season with the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Chapman joined the Rangers via a midseason trade from the Kansas City Royals. He made 30 appearances with the Rangers, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.276 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 16 walks allowed in 29 innings pitched. He tallied four saves while working as a part-time closer alongside fellow reliever José Leclerc and primary closer Will Smith.
In nine postseason appearances, Chapman posted a 2.25 ERA with six strikeouts and five walks allowed in eight innings en route to the World Series victory. He allowed one earned run in two World Series appearances totaling 1 2/3 inning.