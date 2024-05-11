Pirates DFA Roansy Contreras for Paul Skenes; Ke’Bryan Hayes to IL

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday, with one-time MLB Top 100 prospect Roansy Contreras designated for assignment as the corresponding move to add 2023 first overall pick Paul Skenes to the 40-man roster ahead of his Major League debut.

Pittsburgh acquired Contreras, 24, from the New York Yankees as part of the Jameson Taillon trade in 2021. He enjoyed immediate success upon joining the Pirates’ rotation full time in 2022, posting a 3.79 ERA with 86 strikeouts across 95 innings.

Contreras never managed to recapture that form, though, struggling to a 6.59 ERA and falling out of the starting rotation in 2023. Now out of options to the minor leagues, the Pirates needed to designate him for assignment instead.

