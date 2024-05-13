Pirates take on the Brewers looking to end road skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-16, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (3-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to stop their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 24-16 record overall and a 10-8 record in home games. The Brewers have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.

Pittsburgh has an 18-23 record overall and a 9-11 record in road games. The Pirates are 18-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .470. Jake Bauers is 9-for-27 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, seven home runs and 17 RBI for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 11-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Wiemer: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.