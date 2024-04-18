Pictures of new Lions uniforms leak on internet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It turns out, Lions fans won’t have to wait until Thursday night to get a sneak peek at the team’s new uniforms for next season. Pictures of the new designs have leaked on the internet.

According to The Detroit News, Fanatics, an apparel company with NFL contracts, accidentally had an advertisement post a day early on USA Today pages showing the new designs.

The team leaned into the busted announcement with a pair of short videos posted to social media, including one from quarterback Jared Goff joking that he was going to take pictures and leak them to social media.

The Lions are holding a special event Thursday evening at Ford Field for season-ticket holders who were supposed to be the first to get a look at the new designs.

The biggest takeaway is that the Lions are bringing back their polarizing alternate black uniforms, which some fans love and some loathe. They were introduced in 2005 and last worn in 2007.

The shade of Honolulu Blue appears to be roughly the same, but the silver is a bit lighter and more metallic than the flat grays in recent designs.

The numbers and nameplates also have a more traditional, blocky design than the slanted ones used in years past. The numbers and nameplates on the blue jerseys will now be white instead of silver.

The sleeves of each jersey have dropped the “WCF” logo added in 2017 to honor former team owner William Clay Ford. Now, they have with a seven-stripe design, alternating a variation of Honolulu Blue, silver and white.

The white jersey has Detroit in small text above the numbers and says 313 — the Detroit area code — on the inside of the collar. The alternative black jerseys say “Lions” instead of Detroit and “Motor City” instead of 313, and the blue jersey instead has the NFL shield.

