Who you picked as your Premier League club's player of the season

It was another Premier League campaign loaded with quality, drama, controversy, joy and despair.

Through the ups and/or downs - depending on who you support - which player stood out as your side's top performer?

Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club and you did the rest.

The votes are now closed and the results are in...

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Salbia
Shortlist by Harry Symeou from Chronicles of a Gooner

Aston Villa

Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Martinez, Ollie Watkins
Shortlist by Richard Sutherland from The Villa Park Podcast

Bournemouth

Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke, Illia Zabarnyi
Shortlist by Tom Jordan from Back of the Net

Brentford

Vitaly Janelt, Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Yoane Wissa
Shortlist by Ian Westbrook from Beesotted podcast

Brighton & Hove Albion

Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke
Shortlist by Stuart Matthews from Proud Seagulls

Burnley

Sander Berge, Maxime Esteve, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea
Shortlist by Joe Redmond from Turfcast

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher, Malo Gusto, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling
Shortlist by Ross Mooring from Chelsea Fancast

Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Adam Wharton
Shortlist by Jay Crame from The Eagles Beak

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gueye, Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski
Shortlist by Briony Bragg from This Fan Girl

Fulham

Calvin Bassey, Rodrigo Muniz, Antonee Robinson, Willian
Shortlist by Dan Crawford from Hammy End

Liverpool

Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk
Shortlist by Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap

Luton Town

Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski, Teden Megni, Carlton Morris
Shortlist by Ollie Kay from We Are Luton Town

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji, Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Rodri
Shortlist by Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay
Shortlist by Dale O'Donnell from Stretty News

Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar
Shortlist by Pete Davey from LoadedMag NUFC

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, Neco Williams
Shortlist by Saveena Johal from Punjabi Forest

Sheffield United

Ben Brereton Diaz, Gustavo Hamer, Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson
Shortlist by Ben Meakin from Blades Pod

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario
Shortlist by John Wenham from Lilywhite Rose

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Emerson Palmieri, Lucas Paqueta
Shortlist by James Jones from We Are West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Ait-Mouri, Matheus Cunha, Mario Lemina, Nelson Semedo
Shortlist by Dazzling Dave from Always Wolves Fan TV