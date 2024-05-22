Who you picked as your Premier League club's player of the season
It was another Premier League campaign loaded with quality, drama, controversy, joy and despair.
Through the ups and/or downs - depending on who you support - which player stood out as your side's top performer?
Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club and you did the rest.
The votes are now closed and the results are in...
Arsenal
Shortlist by Harry Symeou from Chronicles of a Gooner
Aston Villa
Shortlist by Richard Sutherland from The Villa Park Podcast
Bournemouth
Shortlist by Tom Jordan from Back of the Net
Brentford
Shortlist by Ian Westbrook from Beesotted podcast
Brighton & Hove Albion
Shortlist by Stuart Matthews from Proud Seagulls
Burnley
Shortlist by Joe Redmond from Turfcast
Chelsea
Shortlist by Ross Mooring from Chelsea Fancast
Crystal Palace
Shortlist by Jay Crame from The Eagles Beak
Everton
Shortlist by Briony Bragg from This Fan Girl
Fulham
Shortlist by Dan Crawford from Hammy End
Liverpool
Shortlist by Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap
Luton Town
Shortlist by Ollie Kay from We Are Luton Town
Manchester City
Shortlist by Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany
Manchester United
Shortlist by Dale O'Donnell from Stretty News
Newcastle United
Shortlist by Pete Davey from LoadedMag NUFC
Nottingham Forest
Shortlist by Saveena Johal from Punjabi Forest
Sheffield United
Shortlist by Ben Meakin from Blades Pod
Tottenham Hotspur
Shortlist by John Wenham from Lilywhite Rose
West Ham United
Shortlist by James Jones from We Are West Ham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Shortlist by Dazzling Dave from Always Wolves Fan TV