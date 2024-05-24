PHOTOS: Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick selling south Charlotte mansion

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is looking to sell his south Charlotte mansion about seven months after making a splashy purchase on Lake Norman.

Harvick and wife DeLana put their SouthPark home on the market for $12.5 million this week. The couple has owned the property since February 2014, buying it for about $3.33 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The listing comes on the heels of Harvick purchasing a mansion in Cornelius for $6.75 million last fall. That property is well known around Charlotte for its appearance in NASCAR spoof “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The SouthPark property on Bent Branch Road encompasses six bedrooms, with seven full and three half bathrooms.

