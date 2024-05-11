In photos: Fans celebrate A’ja Wilson, WNBA greatness at Colonial Life Arena

The 13,507 fans gathered at Colonial Life Arena roared every time A’ja Wilson’s name was mentioned. Not only had professional basketball come to Columbia, but a familiar face was leading the charge.

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Puerto Rican National Team 102-50 Saturday in a WNBA preseason game.

Here are five stories about why the game Saturday was so special.

Mike Tillman wants his daughter, Amaya Tillman, 5, to enjoy basketball as much as he does. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Mike Tillman and his 5-year-old daughter, Amaya, sat in near-courtside seats with matching A’ja Wilson T-shirts for Amaya’s first basketball game. Tillman loves basketball and is trying to pass the love of the game on to his daughter.

‘When Kobe (Bryant) went big, it elevated the game. A’ja Wilson and the Gamecocks are doing that for the women’s game,” Tillman said.

Dayle Sanders of Blythewood, second from left, waits to photograph the Las Vegas Aces as they arrive on court in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

“Things have come a long way,” Dayle Sanders of Blythewood said while standing in line near the tunnel where the Las Vegas Aces made their way to the court.

Sanders was a manager for the University of Illinois women’s basketball team in the 1980s.

Teya Brown, 11, Makayla Cargill, 11, Trinity Brown, 11, Lisa Boyd and Destiny and Thomas Brown of Elgin bought their tickets on the first day they were for sale so they could see A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces play in the Colonial Life Arena. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Lisa Boyd bought tickets the first day they were available for her family. “We don’t have any professional sports in South Carolina. We would have to travel to see any.”

Granddaughter Teya Brown, 11 and her friend Makayla Cargill, 11, play basketball. When asked if they wanted to play professionally, they enthusiastically said yes.

Jimmy and Susan Yttri and their daughter, Brooklyn Yttri, 9, and her friend Teagan Andress, 7, of Fort Mill watch for A’ja Wilson in the Colonial Life Arena. The Yttri’s have traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Aces play. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Susan Yttri says women’s basketball is a good influence on her 9-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. “It’s great to see professional women’s teams as well as men’s teams. To see how strong women are — they can be a mom and play and get the attention the men get.”

Tre Smithson, Jireh English, Saranory Scipio and Derrick English came to the Colonial Life Arena to support A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com

Jireh English is an Aces fan because of hometown hero A’ja Wilson. She started following Wilson when she played for the Gamecocks.