Photos: Celebrities show up in force for Rams-Bengals match-up in Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

There's nothing like a big event in L.A to bring out the celebrities.

And Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams playing in their home stadium brought out the stars - from Justin Bieber to Issa Rae there were plenty of famous people in the stands watching the Rams beat the Bengals.

A masked man holds up his cellphone to show a photo on its screen.
Rapper Jay Z shows a photos on his cellphone before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Two women and a man have a group hug.
Charlize Theron, center, is greeted by Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso as they attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Two women seated at a football game.
Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Portia de Rossi attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
A serious-looking man with a black face mask under his chin.
Big Boy attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)
A smiling woman in a blue shirt sits at field level at a football game.
Issa Rae attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
A hooded man dressed entirely in black next to two men in colorful shirts at a football game.
Ye, left, Tyga and YG attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
Two men standing at a football game.
The Weeknd, right, attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
A woman in a hat and sunglasses sits next to a man in a white shirt and large gold chain at a football game.
Actor Tracy Morgan, right, attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
Three people seated at a football game.
Antonio Brown, left, Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West) and North West attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

