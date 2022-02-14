Photos: Celebrities show up in force for Rams-Bengals match-up in Super Bowl LVI

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

There's nothing like a big event in L.A to bring out the celebrities.

And Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams playing in their home stadium brought out the stars - from Justin Bieber to Issa Rae there were plenty of famous people in the stands watching the Rams beat the Bengals.

Rapper Jay Z shows a photos on his cellphone before Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Charlize Theron, center, is greeted by Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso as they attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres, left, and Portia de Rossi attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Big Boy attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

Issa Rae attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

Ye, left, Tyga and YG attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)

The Weeknd, right, attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Actor Tracy Morgan, right, attends Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Antonio Brown, left, Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West) and North West attend Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.