Photos: Celebrities show up in force for Rams-Bengals match-up in Super Bowl LVI
Times Photography Staff
·1 min read
There's nothing like a big event in L.A to bring out the celebrities.
And Super Bowl LVI featuring the Los Angeles Rams playing in their home stadium brought out the stars - from Justin Bieber to Issa Rae there were plenty of famous people in the stands watching the Rams beat the Bengals.
