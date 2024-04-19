The photo ‘tactical genius’ John Mitchell used to fire up Red Roses

Lydia Thompson's red card was the turning point of the World Cup final

The scene is a team meeting at the Hazelwood training facility in Sunbury-upon-Thames, last autumn. England’s Red Roses had returned from their victorious WXV campaign in New Zealand where they beat the reigning world champions 33-12 to exact revenge – of sorts – for their World Cup final defeat a year earlier.

With his new squad assembled in front of him, head coach John Mitchell pulled up a photo of Lydia Thompson’s high tackle on Portia Woodman from that fateful day in Auckland on a PowerPoint presentation.

The 18th-minute incident, which saw Thompson sent off for head-on-head contact with the Black Ferns winger as she flew down the touchline towards the whitewash, was the defining moment of the match. England were leading 14-0 at the time Thompson ambushed Woodman, but would go on to lose 34-31.

While not malicious, Thompson’s head-on-head contact on Woodman – which left the New Zealand concussed and out of the contest - was a clear-cut red. Thompson, who has not featured for her country since, would later speak of her devastation about the incident, describing how she was living with “complete blame” over what happened.

That earth-shattering moment has come to define Mitchell’s philosophy for his group of underachievers who, he says, must learn to embrace “pressure and unfairness.”

“I’m not sure why he decided to do it then or whether it was something we needed to hear in that moment,” says Natasha Hunt, the England scrum-half. “You kind of trust the tactical genius that is Mitch. We just talked about it, we talked about the fact that in a certain amount of days we’re hopefully going to be competing for a World Cup which we’ve not won in a number of years. He said that we’re a great team but we’ve not won the best thing we can win as a team.”

By dragging his players over uncomfortable ground, Mitchell has spurred the Red Roses onto greater heights. His side have adapted in what pressure moments they have been exposed to in this year’s Six Nations and the players themselves are said to be in awe of the New Zealander, whose plan according to Hunt has had the desired effect.

“It hit so many of us in our hearts because Lyds [Lydia Thompson] is the most unbelievable human and obviously that moment was tough for everyone,” Hunt says of the photo. “For Mitch to name it and to put a picture to it was for all of us as a team to be like, ‘Okay, we need to try and move past this now.’

“The game is unfair and sometimes you’re not going to see the same thing as the referee because they’re in a different position or they have a split second to make a massive call that they might not want to make. Having that in the back of your head has, personally for me anyway, massively helped because I find I’m in the thick of these decisions all the time and every time I don’t quite agree with something, that sentence genuinely rings true.”

That Mitchell’s tactic has had such a profound effect on Hunt is intriguing given the scrum-half went through her own emotional turmoil after being the high profile omission from England’s 2022 World Cup squad under previous head coach Simon Middleton.

At 35, Hunt is in the twilight of her career but still has a thirst to be part of a harsh training environment where replicating high pressure situations has become something of an obsession.

“There’s situations where I’m not sure if they’re doing it on purpose or not but Deacs [Louis Deacon - the England forwards coach] will be refereeing and sometimes he won’t give you the ball or he’ll ping us penalty after penalty,” says Hunt. “It’s about getting yourself back on top in that moment and I think a lot of us have that ringing in the back of our heads.

“It’s not something we speak about a lot on the pitch. We’re not like, ‘The game’s not fair guys, come on!’ Sometimes I’ll say it jokingly, but because we’ve all named it, we’ve seen what it’s like and there are going to be times when you don’t have the same opinions as somebody else, but it’s just how quickly you can move through that moment.”

Unfairness is a difficult theme to unpick in women’s rugby. In the context of their dominance in the Women’s Six Nations, it feels almost frivolous to hear England even speak of it.

While a lop-sided scoreline against Ireland in front of a bumper crowd on Saturday at Twickenham looks ominous, this is a team who has clearly been programmed to not rest on their laurels as they build towards a wider picture: another shot at World Cup glory.

