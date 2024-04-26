Photo shows UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis in Lexington

Hubert Davis and North Carolina have some spots to fill on the roster for the 2024-25 season. With departures from Harrison Ingram, Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan, and Paxson Wojcik, there is a need for more depth.

Three starters are gone and while UNC does return Elliot Cadeau and likely RJ Davis, they are looking elsewhere for help, including the transfer portal.

One target North Carolina is after is Kentucky wing Adou Thiero, who is in the transfer portal. UNC has an interest in him as he would come in and be a starter right away on the wing, filling one of those needs.

And on Thursday, Davis was spotted in Lexington, leading to some speculation about a visit for Thiero. Because why else would he be there?

Hubert Davis is at Malones in Lexington…how do I know? 4 people have sent me a picture of him pacing around the parking lot on his phone pic.twitter.com/uKKcuMMWfL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 25, 2024

Thiero has been on UNC’s radar since he transferred following the news that John Calipari was heading to Arkansas. Things appear to be picking up and if Davis was there in Lexington for a visit, that’s great news for UNC fans.

UNC recently made his top five list of schools he’s focusing on.

Thiero is coming off a solid season for Kentucky. He started in 19 games and averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire