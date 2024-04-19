UNC basketball makes cut for former Kentucky standout in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of five schools that a former Kentucky Wildcats forward is shifting his focus to here in the transfer portal.

On Friday, wing Adou Thiero made an update to his new recruitment by releasing a list of five schools he’s focusing on. Per Jeff Borzello, Thiero will now focus on Pitt, North Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky and Indiana.

North Carolina recently reached out to Thiero out of the portal as they are looking to fill some starting spots. With both Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan not returning, UNC needs at least two spots filled and possibly more depending on RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram.

Thiero is coming off a solid season for Kentucky. He started in 19 games and averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. As Borzello notes, he’s projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

UNC appears to be making a serious push for Thiero as well as Inside Carolina reports:

During multiple conversations in recent days, the UNC staff has conveyed to Thiero and his family the aim to land the 6-foot-8, 222-pound sophomore regardless of the decisions by its current roster this offseason, according to sources close to the situation.

Landing Thiero would be a big get for the Tar Heels’ lineup and it appears as if they are really zeroing in on trying to land him.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire