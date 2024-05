Photo: Mateusz Rebecki reveals horrifying facial damage from brutal UFC on ESPN 56 loss

So you want to be a fighter, huh?

Mateusz Rebecki was made an example about the brutal nature of the fight game Saturday when he suffered a lopsided loss to Diego Ferreira in their lightweight bout at UFC on ESPN 56.

Entering the event with all the momentum and on a 16-fight winning streak, Rebecki (19-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) saw his run brought to a screeching halt by Ferreira (19-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and the Polish fighter will have the battle scars for some time to remember it.

The facial damage delivered by Ferreira was almost frightening. Both of Rebecki’s eyes were essentially swollen shut by the time the TKO stoppage mercifully came with nine seconds left in the final round. He was cut open and bloodied to make matters worse.

It’s no surprise Rebecki was transported to hospital immediately after exiting the hospital, and on the way he shared an image of his face that’s not for the squeamish.

Check it out below (via Instagram):

The defeat was Rebecki’s first in MMA competition since September 2014. Ferreira, meanwhile, has put together back-to-back stoppage victories to put some distance between a three-fight losing skid that consumed his 2021 campaign.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie