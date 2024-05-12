UFC on ESPN 56 video: Diego Ferreira overcomes knockdown, mutilates Mateusz Rebecki’s face for late TKO

Diego Ferreira was down but not out.

On the UFC on ESPN 56 main card, Ferreira (19-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) overcame early adversity to dish out a brutal beating on the face of surging lightweight Mateusz Rebecki (19-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC). The fight took place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Referee Gary Copeland’s interjection to wave off the bout at 4:59 of Round 3 officially marked completion of Ferreira’s rally. He was dropped with a big left hand in Round 1.

Ferreira busted up Rebecki with punches throughout the second round, then utilized relentless and consistent ground-and-pound to get the stoppage. Rebecki sported severe swelling and purple discoloration on his face along with some cuts.

Ferreira won in his first appearance since May 2023 and extended his winning streak to two. Rebecki lost for the first time in the UFC and had his 16-fight streak snapped.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 56 results include:

Diego Ferreira def. Mateusz Rebecki via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:51

Sean Woodson def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Chase Hooper def. Viacheslav Borshchev via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 3:00

Esteban Ribovics def. Terrance McKinney via knockout (head kick) – Round 1, 0:37

Tabatha Ricci def. Tecia Pennington via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Trey Waters def. Billy Goff via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Charles Johnson def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Veronica Hardy def. JJ Aldrich via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie