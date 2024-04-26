PHOTO FINISH: Summers, Gordon battle down the stretch to end 4x400 relay at Effingham Senior Night Meet

Apr. 25—EFFINGHAM — The 4x400-meter relay race highlighted a fun, relaxed mid-week track and field meet late Wednesday afternoon at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.

For most of the race, Effingham was in control, leading by a heavy width between legs.

Altamont junior Hayden Summers didn't care, though. Summers made up the lost distance, edging Flaming Hearts' sophomore Alex Gordon by four-tenths of a second to win.

"He was down more than 50 meters and he's the kind of guy that you want to have the stick in the end because he wants to win and he's a competitor," head coach Trenton Deadmond said. "He's gonna own it."

Summers screamed after crossing the finish line before being hounded by his teammates.

Also on that relay team were sophomore Jacob Johnson, freshman Aiden Rosales and senior Garrett Schultz. Those four defeated Gordon and juniors Aaron Hill, Sam Spicer and Adam Flack. The Indians won on the boys' side with 82 points. Effingham was second with 72 and Dieterich was third with three.

"We had a good meet; it was fun," Deadmond said. "We always train through these types of meets and focus on the big invites, not that this isn't an important meet, but I was happy with how we performed. We had fun. That's part of it — enjoying what you do and it makes it a lot easier."

Logan Duncan won the 100 and 200. The senior finished the 100 in 11.97 seconds and tied a personal record in the 200, finishing in 23.8 seconds.

"He had a good meet," Deadmond said. "He won the 100, won the 200; it was a PR for him in the 200, which is awesome. We want that for him. He usually doesn't have a full slate of events; we save him for the short sprints, but he jumped in and ran the sprint medley, which was a new event for us."

Juan Fulk won the 3200. The sophomore finished in 13:19.28. Sophomore Kamryn Wolfert won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.83 seconds. Summers took home first in the 300-meter hurdles with a 43.70-second personal best.

Altamont's 4x100 team of Duncan, sophomore Dexter Sloan, junior Alex Walker and Schultz won in 45.99 seconds.

Senior Justin Kollmann won the discus with a personal best throw of 132 feet, 9 inches. Ben Roedl won the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches. Roedl tried to set a new school record at 6 feet, 8 inches, but missed all three chances.

"He just went for straight 6-8 and it was very close," Deadmond said. "We know he's got it in the bank; we just got to rep it out a little bit and he'll be there."

Sophomore Jacob Veteto won the pole vault with a leap of 12 feet, 6 inches. Roedl won the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 1.5 inches.

As for the girls' side, Effingham took first with 91 points. Charleston was second with 52 and Altamont was third with 26.

Senior Audrey Wagoner won the 800 with a personal best time of 2:39.02. Junior Jessica Larsen won the 1600 at 6:04. Freshman Camdyn Burgholzer won the 100-meter hurdles at 18.91 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles at 53.58 seconds.

The 4x400-meter relay team of freshman Macy Kirk and Drew Weis, junior Morgan Springer and Wagoner won in 4:30.3. The 4x800 team of sophomore Laney Myers, freshman Lauren Etheridge, senior Gracie Eaton and junior Anna Theis won in 12:33.96 and the sprint medley team of Kirk, Burgholzer, Weis and sophomore Baylee Summers won 4:36.96.

Burgholzer took first in the high jump with a personal best leap of 4 feet, 11 inches. Freshman Kylie Pryor won the pole vault with a personal best vault of 9 feet, 0.25 inches. Junior Emily Greuel won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5.5 inches and the triple jump with a personal best jump of 29 feet, 7 inches.