Advertisement

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has Baylor jersey retired; social media reaction

Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

Long after making her name on the college stage, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner had her jersey number retired at Baylor on Sunday during the game against Texas Tech.

The ceremony is long overdue considering all that Griner accomplished at Baylor.

Griner, the most decorated women’s basketball player in Baylor history, helped the Bears post a 135-15 record from 2009-13. She was a key member in the 40-0 national title team in 2012, along with finishing with 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds.

She is the seventh Baylor women’s basketball jersey retired in a list that includes Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Shelia Lambert and Sophia Young.

The honor was noted across social media. Here is a sampling of the reaction:

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner gets jersey retired at Baylor