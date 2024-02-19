Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has Baylor jersey retired; social media reaction

Long after making her name on the college stage, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner had her jersey number retired at Baylor on Sunday during the game against Texas Tech.

The ceremony is long overdue considering all that Griner accomplished at Baylor.

Griner, the most decorated women’s basketball player in Baylor history, helped the Bears post a 135-15 record from 2009-13. She was a key member in the 40-0 national title team in 2012, along with finishing with 3,283 points and 1,305 rebounds.

She is the seventh Baylor women’s basketball jersey retired in a list that includes Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Shelia Lambert and Sophia Young.

The honor was noted across social media. Here is a sampling of the reaction:

This Baylor Bear is back where it all began! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/ydPmlxDHXf — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 17, 2024

Baylor legend Brittney Griner’s No. 42 is headed to the rafters. pic.twitter.com/eygsEbqTib — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) February 18, 2024

Wish we could be in 2 places at once so we could stand cheer. Everyone needs a place to call home, where they are always loved. So thankful for the sacrifices and time she gave to Baylor. Congratulations @brittneygriner! #SicEm https://t.co/oaAjQ5ZzcQ — Sarah Rogers (@SarahRogersBU) February 18, 2024

seriously getting a little teared up



you talk about someone who has been through so, so much in their life.



but still manages to exude such positive energy, such a radiant smile - @brittneygriner is a one of a kind individual and deserves all this and more. https://t.co/xkaq11uTbj — Barrett Tomek (@BarrettTomek) February 18, 2024

Brittney Griner on what today meant, seeing her jersey lifted into the rafters at Baylor: "I feel seen."



WHEW. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 18, 2024

BG deserves this day. There is no one on earth with a brighter light and warmer smile. BG reshaped the landscape of women’s basketball visibility. So dominant on the court. So confident. So effective. That legacy is STRONG. That Texas kid made it. — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) February 18, 2024

