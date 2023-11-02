Philly native Marcus Morrs Sr. focused on surprising people with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J.–New Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. is from the city. He went to Prep Charter High School before playing his college ball at Kansas so he is completely familiar with what is expected in the City of Brotherly Love.

After being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden trade, Morris Sr. is ready for a fresh start back in his hometown. His minutes and his production began to decline a bit toward the end of this time with Los Angeles and the Sixers offer up a needed change of scenery.

“Wherever they need me,” Morris Sr. said of the Sixers. “I think it’s gonna be a big surprise to a lot of you of what I’m gonna bring to this team, what I’m gonna bring to this city. I’m excited and wherever they need me at, that’s what I’ll do.”

What will contribute to being a surprise for Morris Sr. on the floor?

“I just think the way the team I was on in previous years, I didn’t feel like I was myself,” he explained. “I was on the West Coast. I think y’all know it’s a big difference of being on East and West. I just don’t think—I know I wasn’t myself. I know I wasn’t half like half myself.”

The 34-year-old still has something left in the tank and he wants to prove it. He clearly was feeling a bit off while in LA and now that he’s back in Philly, he’s ready to get after it.

“So being able to come home and being able to play in front of different fans and embracing the fans and embracing the fan base and being able to see my family a lot, it’s gonna be a different atmosphere for me,” Morris Sr. continued. “A different turnout.”

Playing next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey should also prove to be helpful for the veteran out of Kansas. He feels like he can make their lives easier out on the floor.

“Easily,” he said. “Joel’s the best big man in the league. Maxey’s an up-and-coming star in this league. Just playing off of them, finding my spots, and making it easier. I’m a veteran, I’m a high-character guy, I’m a leader, so I think it’ll be a piece of cake. Honestly.”

At the end of the day, being from Philadelphia, Morris Sr. knows the best way to earn the respect of the city is to win.

“I’m from Philadelphia,” he said. “So I know there’s always expectations to win.”

