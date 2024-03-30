How Phillip Fulmer can rejoin Tennessee football coaching staff | Toppmeyer

Phillip Fulmer, grab your hat and your whistle. Perhaps your coaching career isn't finished after all.

A new proposal from the NCAA Football Oversight Committee ought to pique the interest of the former Tennessee football coach. (And former Vols athletics director. And former special adviser to UT's president. And former wingman to John Currie's failed coaching search. And ... well, you get the idea.)

This proposal, according to Yahoo Sports, would allow college football programs to employ an unlimited number of assistant coaches during practices and games.

Under current rules, programs can hire an unlimited number of analysts, recruiting coordinators, aides, secretaries, gofers, interns, smoothie makers, film compilers, espresso artists, assistants to the regional manager, sleep technicians and bench-press buffs.

But, rules dictate that only the head coach and 10 assistants are allowed to coach and provide instruction during practices and games.

Do programs break this rule all the time? I don't know, does the pope crap in his hat?

Anyway, it's a rule that programs are supposed to at least pretend to follow.

If this proposal is approved, though, no more pretending. Programs can load up practices and Saturday sidelines with assistants to the assistant who specialize in teaching linemen the three-point stance.

Quick, get Fulmer a clipboard and the duties of weightlifting analyst and assistant to the assistant offensive line coach.

If you think such a role would be beneath Fulmer, you must have forgotten his undying quest to help improve Tennessee's offensive line during the Jeremy Pruitt era.

Ostensibly, Fulmer was Tennessee's AD during that time, but that was about as genuine as a mafioso's olive oil business. Fulmer is a football guy through and through, and he became a fixture at Pruitt's practices – although, apparently, he missed the sweeping NCAA malfeasance carried out by Pruitt and his minions.

Nothing slipped past Fulmer's sharp eye during offensive line drills, though. When Fulmer simply couldn't help himself and offered multiple linemen some pointed instruction during a practice – a scene captured on video – the SEC issued sanctions banning him from attending Vols practices for a week.

Have they no mercy?

NCAA rules can be awfully heavy-handed. Why shouldn't an athletic director – or a gofer – be allowed to coach line drills?

The Football Oversight Committee apparently has had enough of this oppression that restricts gofers to gofering and smoothie makers to smoothie making.

One rule adaptation is all that separates gofers from inhaling the intoxicating power of coaching a shuttle drill.

Fulmer is no gofer. He's a versatile veteran who once juggled running the Vols' 20-sport athletic depart and its nine-figure budget with coaching up Pruitt's offensive guards.

Sure, Fulmer's already been fired as Tennessee's coach and allowed to "retire" as its AD, but a man with a national championship on his résumé qualifies to instruct Tennessee's fourth-string left tackle.

Fulmer's coaching renaissance is a mere rule change away.

