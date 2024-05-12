Phillies take road win streak into game against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (28-12, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-31, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 1.64 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 10-31 overall and 5-17 in home games. The Marlins have gone 1-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 28-12 overall and 13-5 in road games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .425.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has four doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a .343 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 walks and 32 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 15-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .235 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Phillies: 9-1, .288 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (back), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.