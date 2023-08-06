Phillies' Marsh taken out with injury in 5th inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies got relief from the trainer’s room as well as the bullpen Saturday night.

Brandon Marsh was limping noticeably and had to leave the 9-6 win over the Royals in the fifth inning after crashing headfirst into the centerfield fence at Citizens Bank Park. But x-rays were negative and, even though he’ll undergo further testing Sunday morning he’s not expected to miss more than a game or two.

“I just hit it on the metal rod,” he explained after the game. “Just a little contact injury. So it should be good. We’re very optimistic about it. It was scary at first, but we’re all good.”

Marsh said he was already in a lot less pain than he had been immediately after the injury occurred. “I got some really good treatment. We got the swelling to go down a good bit. I’m able to walk. So it’s a lot better.”

Manager Rob Thomson said it’s “unlikely” he’ll play Sunday but didn’t rule out a return when the Phillies open a four-game series against the Nationals on Monday.

With the Phillies leading by a run, Kansas City leftfielder Samad Taylor led off by drilling a long drive to straightaway center. Marsh got to the wall in time but as he started to leap the ball tailed back over his shoulder. As he reached back, he hit the wall and immediately crumpled onto the warning track.

He was helped off the field by a member of the Phillies athletic training staff. Johan Rojas came into the game to play center.

The Royals went on to score four runs against Cristopher Sanchez, but the Phillies came back on homers by Bryce Harper and Trea Turner to get the win.