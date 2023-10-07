Phillies make change to roster for NLDS vs. Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA — The Phillies made a change to their roster for the NLDS, adding Michael Lorenzen as the 13th member of their pitching staff and removing corner infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson.

The right-handed-hitting Wilson made the roster for the wild-card series against Miami despite taking just 16 plate appearances this year in his first taste of the majors. The Phillies felt a fifth bench player would serve more of a purpose than a 13th pitcher for the short wild-card series, particularly because of a unique Marlins pitching staff that included seven lefties.

It’s not as much of a consideration against Atlanta, which does have left-handers A.J. Minter and Brad Hand to go with righty Kirby Yates, who lefties barely touched in 2023.

When the Phillies acquired Lorenzen from Detroit at the trade deadline, they knew they’d likely shift him to the bullpen in the postseason. He threw 40 more innings this season than his previous career-high and struggled mightily in six appearances after his August no-hitter, allowing 30 runs in 26 1/3 innings. He was sharper in his final three innings of the season out of the bullpen.

With off-days between Games 1 and 2, Games 2 and 3 and potentially Games 4 and 5, both teams can empty their bullpens early when necessary. The Braves have so many dangerous right-handed bats — Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, switch-hitting Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, catchers Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud.

Lorenzen gives manager Rob Thomson another right-handed option to deal with all of those threats. Their highest-leverage right-handed relievers, in order, appear at this point to be Craig Kimbrel, Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez, Orion Kerkering and Lorenzen.

Taijuan Walker and Lorenzen are both also capable of providing length if a game goes deep into extra innings. With no automatic runner on second base in extra innings in the playoffs, there is a higher likelihood of games going 11, 12, 13 innings.

Here is the Phillies’ 2023 NLDS roster:

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (5): Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, Cristian Pache, Jake Cave

Pitchers (13): Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Craig Kimbrel, Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Orion Kerkering, Cristopher Sanchez, Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen