Eagles place TE Zach Ertz on Reserve/COVID-19 list after loss to 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon, putting his status in doubt for next week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s unclear whether Ertz has tested positive himself or if he was deemed a close contact to someone who had — as the Reserve/COVID-19 list is used for both. It’s also unknown if Ertz has been vaccinated, however the Eagles said they started training camp with more than 90% of players either fully vaccinated or in the vaccination process, according to The Athletic.

According to NFL protocols, vaccinated players have to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart before they can return to the team. If Ertz is one of the few Eagles that are still unvaccinated, he’d have to wait at least 10 days before he could rejoin the team.

If he can produce two vaccinated tests, Ertz would likely be able to still join the Eagles for their NFC East matchup with the Cowboys on Monday night in Dallas — especially since they have an extra day to prepare.

Ertz, 30, had one catch for six yards in Philadelphia’s 17-11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He had two catches for 34 yards in their season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons.