Are the Philadelphia Eagles looking to part ways with some big-named veterans?

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles recently restructured Fletcher Cox’s contract and some around the NFL believe its Howie Roseman gearing up for a big move at the trade deadline. Jay Glazer is reporting that the Eagles are interested in making a move, but it’s more about being “sellers’ at the trade deadline rather than acquire assets.

Names like Alshon Jeffery and/or DeSean Jackson have been mentioned with Jalen Reagor set to return to the lineup and Travis Fulgham’s ascension to breakout star.